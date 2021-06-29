Atlanta Police say two men were wounded Tuesday morning during a shooting at Club Onyx, a strip club on Cheshire Bridge Road.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the club, which is in the Lindridge/Martin Manor neighborhood.

Club Onyx on Cheshire Bridge Road. (Google Maps)

They found one man with a gunshot wound at the scene. Another victim arrived later at a hospital. Both men are in stable condition, said police.

According to preliminary information, a gunshot was fired inside the club, causing the crowd to leave. In the parking lot, a person began firing a gun, and security personnel returned fire.

“It is unclear at this time who was shooting inside the nightclub, who was shooting in the parking lot, or who shot the two people that were wounded,” said the Atlanta Police Department.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.