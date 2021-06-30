The Georgia rock band Collective Soul will be the Friday headliner for Brookhaven’s summer block party on July 30 and 31.

The city announced the event, called the Cherry Blossom Summer Block Party, at its May 4 City Council meeting. Collective Soul will play July 30, joining the likes of Rick Springfield, The Amy Ray Band, Baylee Littrell and Revel in Romance, according to a press release. The city announced the band The Revivalists as its Saturday headliner earlier this month.

“I’m excited we’ve added a Georgia band as our Friday headliner, and you couldn’t ask for more than Collective Soul letting their ‘light shine down on us,’” said Mayor John Ernst in the press release.

The festival is meant to celebrate the city’s resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those involved in the food and music industries. The party will take place in the Brookhaven MARTA station parking lot along Dresden Drive and Apple Valley Road.

According to the press release, the event is also intended to celebrate a “return to normalcy” and to encourage residents to get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, people who are unvaccinated are still encouraged to avoid large gatherings.