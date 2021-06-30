Whitney Ray, principal of Buckhead-based design firm Wyeth Ray Interiors. (Special/CatMax Photography)

Interior designer Whitney Ray will admit she likes a bit of drama.

“You can count on my selections centering around modern-leaning pieces with some antiques peppered in for character,” said the principal of Buckhead-based design firm Wyeth Ray Interiors, located on East Paces Ferry Road. “I like a little bit of edge and what I call the ‘good sense of drama.’”

Ray was a senior designer for Atlanta firms including Beth Webb and Wolf Designs before launching her own firm alongside architect Joel Kelly in 2017.

Reporter Newspapers caught up with Ray to hear what home trends are popular this summer and how she approaches good design.

What are the home trends you are seeing this year, especially coming out of the pandemic?

That would have to be the deep, saturated colors! I will never part from my love of neutrals, but I’m having fun with the bold colors my clients are requesting. Who wouldn’t want an emerald green, lacquered bar to brighten up their home after spending so much time in quarantine?

Whitney Ray loves to play with contrast in her designs. “I will always mix antiques with more streamline, tailored pieces,” she said. (Special/Jeff Ferr)

If your design style was a zodiac sign, what would it be?

Gemini. I love contrasts. I will always mix antiques with more streamline, tailored pieces. I personally prefer a slightly more masculine palette in black, white, and family of browns offset with custom pillows in a variety of textures and dressmaker detailing. I like pretty things but will always edit out fussiness so that you can appreciate the juxtaposition of the selections and how they interplay in that setting.

What are some of your recent projects?

A weekend mountain home on Lake Toxaway. A modern masterpiece in Chastain Park designed by the talented Plexus R&D. And a Brookhaven home for the owner of CaseMate and his family that sits atop a viewing garage for his rare car collection.

What are some simple things people can do to modernize their decor?

Edit. Edit. Edit. I find that even in my own home, I can refresh a space simply by taking some things away. Try using larger statement pieces rather than a lot of small objects. It makes a big difference!