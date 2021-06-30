Both the Brookhaven and Dunwoody City Councils have approved their 2021 millage rate for the year, holding steady at 2.74 mills.

The millage rate is the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes. Brookhaven has had the same millage rate since 2016, while Dunwoody has had the same since 2008.

Brookhaven also passed a “General Obligations Bond” millage rate at .57 mills. According to city spokesperson Burke Brennan, this rate is set for the city’s $40 million park bond, which passed in 2018. This millage rate is separate from the general rate of 2.74 because these funds will only be used for city-wide park improvements.

Brookhaven also passed millage rates for two special tax districts separate from the rest of the city, Brennan said. LaVista Park’s millage rate is set at 3.5 mills, and the millage rate for the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta campus is 6.45 mills.