The 116th Army Band of the Georgia Army National Guard. Georgia Garrison of the 501st Legion. Santa.

The Dunwoody 4th of July Parade will feature a host of special floats and music.

116th National Army Guard Marching Band

Founded in 1859, the 116th Army Band of the Georgia Army National Guard is the oldest National Guard band in existence. In 2020, many members of the band took on roles in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to staff and supervise food and medical supply distribution centers, virus testing coordination, and quarantine facility management. Over the past few months, the band has returned to providing musical support for military functions and community outreach.

Georgia Garrison of the 501st Legion

Formed in 1998, the Georgia Garrison of the 501st Legion is an all-volunteer organization formed to bring together costume enthusiasts. The group specifically promotes interest in Star Wars through community events and volunteer work.

Spirit of Atlanta Drum & Bugle Corps

Spirit of Atlanta was founded in 1976 as a nonprofit youth performing arts education organization based in Atlanta. Its goal is to provide challenging, high-quality programs for youth that emphasizes character and social development, leadership, self-discipline, and the pursuit of excellence.

Santa

It’s Christmas in July as Santa will join the parade. He will be accompanied by eight white cars, representing reindeer. Santa will be in a red car, a symbol of his sleigh. He will pass out candy canes to kids along the route.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

The famous hot dog-shaped vehicle will join the festivities.