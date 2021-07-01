The Brookhaven City Council has appointed nine members to its new arts commission.

The council adopted a master plan to further the development of the arts in Brookhaven in October of 2019. One of the first steps in implementing the master plan was the creation of the Brookhaven Arts and Culture Commission, which the council approved in January of 2021.

The council passed the resolution to appoint members to the commission during a June 29 meeting. The commission is a group of residents and arts and culture professionals whose mission is to advise the council on arts projects in the city and help advance the master plan.

“This has been something that has been in the works for some time,” said Councilmember Joe Gebbia. “This is going to have a tremendous impact on the city of Brookhaven going down the road.”

The commission has nine members, including one chair, a representative from each of Brookhaven’s four districts, Oglethorpe University, Explore Brookhaven, the Latin American Association and We Love BuHi. The members are as follows:

Chair Lauren Kiefer, J.D. – Kiefer currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Alliance Theatre.

Tim Scarbrough, AIA District 1 – Scarbrough served on the committee that helped develop the arts and culture master plan for Brookhaven.

Kimberly Landers, District 2 – Landers is a teacher at Chamblee High School where she sponsors a chapter of the National Art Honor Society.

Glenn Phillips, District 3 – Phillips is a development contributor to Out Front Theater in Atlanta as a designer.

Sally Eppstein, District 4 – Eppstein is a working professional artist with commissioned works in the cities of Hapeville, Tucker, Atlanta and Dunwoody.

Jehan Williams, Explore Brookhaven – Williams is the director of marketing at Explore Brookhaven and has over 10 years of professional marketing experience.

Elizabeth Peterson, Oglethorpe University – Peterson is the director of the Oglethorpe University Museum of Art and is responsible for the oversight and stewardship of the museum’s collection.

Jessica Martinez, Latin American Association – Martinez is the director of development at the Latin American Association.

Lily Pabian, We Love BuHi – Pabian is the executive director of We Love BuHi, an organization which aims to preserve the multicultural identity of Buford Highway.

Full bios of each member can be found on the city’s website.