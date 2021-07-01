The city of Brookhaven will hold a public meeting to hear from residents about what they would like to see improved at three intersections along Dresden Drive.

The city is analyzing the safety of the intersections at Apple Valley Road, Ellijay Drive/Caldwell Road and Clairmont Road, according to a press release. The purpose of the analysis is to identify where improvements can be made for traffic while still providing safe facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.

The city will host a public input meeting on July 13 at 7 p.m. to provide an overview of the analysis and its findings about existing conditions. The city will also ask for input from residents on what their priorities are for improvements.

Residents will be able to attend the meeting on Zoom as well as on the city’s Facebook page.