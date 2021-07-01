Photo by Designecologist on Pexels.com

Fourth of July celebrations will be spread over several days, with fireworks in Sandy Springs on July 4 and Dunwoody’s annual parade on July 5.

The iconic Peachtree Road Race also returns to the streets of Atlanta after a year in which the race was delayed and then held only virtually because of the pandemic.

Find a full list of events below and at our events calendar.

Fireworks to fly over City Springs on Fourth of July

Sandy Springs will bring its Stars & Stripes Annual Fireworks Celebration to City Springs at 1 Galambos Way for the first time this year. Previous events were held at the Concourse Corporate Center.

The celebration starts with The Rupert’s Orchestra on City Green at 7:30 p.m., performing top 40 hits, Motown, classic rock and swing. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

“After last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, I’m excited to see the community coming together once again to celebrate our nation’s 255th birthday under the stars at City Springs,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul.

Food trucks will open at 6 p.m. Attendees can bring their own food or buy it from nearby restaurants. Only alcoholic beverages sold on site will be allowed. Tents and personal sparklers are not permitted. Details on parking and other information will be updated online.

Reporter Newspapers co-hosts Dunwoody parade

Dunwoody Homeowners Association and the Reporter Newspapers will host the annual Fourth of July Parade featuring marching bands, floats, clowns, animal units and local celebrities. See our full parade guide.

The parade was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020. But in 2019, the parade attracted more than 2,500 participants and 35,000 spectators.

The parade route is approximately 2.7 miles long. It starts at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Jett Ferry Road at 9 a.m. and ends at the Dunwoody Village. It takes approximately 1 hour to walk the entire parade route.

Peachtree Road Race expands to two days for COVID safety

After missing last year due to the pandemic and only being held virtually on Thanksgiving Day, the Peachtree Road Race will be spread across two days this year, July 3 and 4. The race will be held in-person and virtually.

The in-person 10K event will implement strict COVID-19 safety measures. Race organizers expanded to two days to reduce crowd sizes. Participants should expect health screenings, face-covering requirements and limited-contact aid stations, as well as limited pre- and post-race gathering.

The race starts at Lenox Square Mall and ends at Piedmont Park.

Stone Mountain Park presents laser show, fireworks for five nights

Stone Mountain Park will celebrate Independence Day with laser shows and fireworks for five nights in a row, from July 1-5. Guests can bring blankets for the lawn or enjoy the show from a terrace. The same fireworks show follows the laser show every night.

A laser show square is $20 per square. One square will hold up to four guests. Reserve your laser show square online.

Visitors can bring their own food and picnic on Memorial Lawn prior to the show, if they have purchased a square in advance.

4th of July events

Fri., July 2

Johns Creek Independence Day Celebration at Newtown Park.



Sat., July 3

Fourth in the Park Festival in the Marietta Square.

Red, White, and BOOM! in Lillian Webb Park (Norcross).

Duluth Celebrates America at Duluth Town Green.



Sun., July 4

Sandy Springs Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration at City Springs.

The Callanwolde Concert Band at Brook Run Park (Dunwoody).

4th of July on The Roof at Ponce City Market.

Chastain Park July 4th Parade at Chastain Park Hilltop Fields.

Tucker Parks & Rec Pool Party at Kelly Cofer Park.

SpringsFest at Thurman Springs Park (Powder Springs).

Roswell 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza at Roswell Area Park.

July 4th Fireworks at Wills Park (Alpharetta).

Decatur July 4th Fireworks on the Decatur Square.



Mon., July 5

Dunwoody 4th of July Parade.