A food tent at the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade. (Special)

Donations:

Food Pantry Collection

Dunwoody Boy Scout Troop 764 of St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church will be pushing shopping carts along the parade route, collecting food donations for the Community Assistance Center food pantry. Most needed items include canned meats and fish, canned pastas, canned or packaged fruit, cereal and rice.

Food offerings:

Boy Scout BBQ

Immediately following the parade, the Boy Scouts will be serving food, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dunwoody Village parking lot. It’s a major fundraiser for the troop, helping fund equipment, training materials and need-based scholarships. The $12 ticket includes a shredded BBQ chicken or pork sandwich and coleslaw, watermelon, brownie and drink.

Rotary Club Hotdogs

The Rotary Club of Dunwoody will operate a hot dog stand in the Dunwoody Village parking lot. It will open at 9 a.m. until the parade is over. The revenue helps fund community service projects. They will sell hot dogs, drinks, chips and homemade cookies.

Moondog Beer

Dunwoody’s Moondog Growlers will offer three craft beers for $5, along with canned wine for $8. Cash, Venmo and Paypal only.