A 10-and-under Murphey Candler Baseball team won a state championship tournament at the end of June.

The Murphey Candler Gold Sox won for their age group at the Dizzy Dean Georgia State Tournament in Franklin, Ga., held from June 24-27. Vice President of Baseball Ronnie Robinson Jr. said this is the first Dizzy Dean State Championship win for the 10-and-under division at Murphey Candler Baseball, which is an all-volunteer baseball program for children ages 4-12.

The Murphey Candler Gold Sox Team. Front (L-R) – Landon Gervin (kneeling), Harrison Durke (kneeling) Middle (L-R) – Matthew Dean, Cohen Jackson, James Murtha, Drew Robinson, Roman Serrano, Toben Fowler, Sam Rosa, Austin Blackburn, Liam Bruening Back (L-R) – Coach Pete Serrano, Manager Ronnie Robinson, Jr., Coach Taylor Durke, Coach Reid Jackson

The Gold Sox defeated the Murphey Candler White Sox in the championship. Robinson, who manages the Gold Sox, said the 11 players selected to the All-Star team began training at the end of their regular season in May.

“As a team, our initial goal was to qualify for the State Tournament, and finish the summer tournament season as Georgia State Champions,” he said in an email. “We did it! What a great accomplishment for our players, families and Murphey Candler Baseball. We are very proud!”