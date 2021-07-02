New renderings have been released of a planned renovation at Buckhead’s “Disco Kroger” shopping center.

Buckhead planners July 7 are expected to hear a proposal to remake the shopping center on Piedmont Road, formally called Piedmont Peachtree Crossing. A project at the site has been talked about for more than five years.

Plans include demolishing the landmark Kroger, which got its “disco” nickname for the famous Limelight dance club that once occupied the site in the 1980s.

A new, nearly 55,000-square-foot grocery store would be built in its place. It’s unclear if Kroger would continue to anchor the center.

Other improvements to the property would “refurbish and renovate the existing shopping center to modernize the improvements and improve aesthetic appeal,” according to the application.

Renderings suggest possible new tenants, such as a beer garden. Current tenants, such as Jamison Shaw Hairdressers, would get spruced-up exteriors.

The project would also slightly decrease parking on the site, from 522 to 498 spaces.

Back in 2016, a more dense, mixed-use project was planned by then-owner Equity One Inc. But those plans never materialized, and Equity One was later acquired by Regency Centers, which now owns the property.

The shopping center was originally built in the 1970s. Today, the more than 10-acre, suburban-style property sits next to the towers of Buckhead’s central business district.

Buckhead’s Development Review Committee (DRC) is set to hear the project at its July 7 meeting, according to an agenda from Livable Buckhead.

Scott Siebert, a senior project manager with Regency Centers, declined to comment to Reporter Newspapers Friday afternoon, saying he could talk after the DRC meeting next week.