It’s fun in the sun for local children. Photographer Cameren E. Rogers captured kids enjoying their summer at the City Springs splash pad in Sandy Spring and Murphey Candler Park in Brookhaven.

Caden Jensen, 7, a rising second grader at High Point Elementary School, runs around with new friend Sean, visiting from Maryland, at the splash pad at the City Springs City Green in Sandy Springs. The boys enjoyed holding their buckets over the spouts of water and allowing the pressure to blast the buckets into the air. Madeline Arcenaux, 8, a student at Montgomery Elementary, gets sprayed down with sunscreen by her mother Terri before hopping in the pool at Murphey Candler Park in Brookhaven. Olivia Arceneaux, 6, puts on flippers to swim with next to her mermaid Barbie at the Murphey Candler Park pool in Brookhaven. Max Daher, 3, enjoys time with his brother and cousins from San Francisco, Ca. at the City Springs City Green splash pad in Sandy Springs. Ashlyn Barber, 5, and her brother Syler, 6, run into the pool at Murphey Candler Park in Brookhaven. Both siblings attend Montgomery Elementary School. Syler Barber, 6, runs towards his mother, Carrie, at the Murphey Candler Park Pool in Brookhaven. Barber attends Montgomery Elementary School. Olivia Arceneaux, 6, blows water through a pool noodle at the Murphey Candler Park Pool in Brookhaven. Arceneaux spent the afternoon at the pool with her parents and her sister Madeline, 8. Both sisters attend Montgomery Elementary School in Brookhaven. A sign in front of the pool at Murphey Candler Park in Brookhaven, Ga. reads that it is “open for summer.”