Happy 4th of July weekend!

The Dunwoody Homeowners Association and Reporter Newspapers are presenting sponsors of the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade, set for Monday, July 5.

There’s a host of special guests, entertainment and food offerings.

Reporter Newspapers will have a booth near the post office in the Dunwoody Village. Please come by and say hi to us!

See our parade guide for all the details. We hope to see you there!