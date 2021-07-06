The Brookhaven City Council has passed an ordinance limiting the growth of invasive species of plants in the city.

At its June 29 meeting, the council adopted changes to the city’s code to define what invasive species are, and also to prohibit growth of those species in places where they could encroach on other people’s properties.

In a press release, Councilmember Madeleine Simmons said residents have been contacting the city to complain about invasive species for months.

“After reviewing all of the issues, we determined the city can and should modify the Code to require removal and control of such vegetation as it relates to growth from one property to another,” Simmons said. “The changes to the code, quite simply, are in response to the community demand for clarity and enforcement of this quality-of-life issue.”

Invasive species in the code include Kudzu, English Ivy, Privet and bamboo, as well as any species on the Georgia Exotic Pest Plant Council’s (EPPC) invasive plant list. The EPPC is a state organization that explores the adverse effects invasive species can have on Georgia’s environment.

Changes to the code do not outlaw invasive species completely, just states that they must be confined to a private property, according to the press release.