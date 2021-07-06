Atlanta City Councilmember Howard Shook, who represents Buckhead, introduced legislation Tuesday requiring new commercial and multi-family buildings to have cameras cover the structure’s public access points for pedestrians and vehicles.

Atlanta City Councilmember Howard Shook.

The cameras must be tied into the Atlanta Police Department’s Video Integration Center.

“There is no doubt that cameras – especially when connected directly to APD – reduce crime and facilitate arrests,” Shook said. “This amendment to Atlanta’s building code will enhance the safety of all who live, work, or shop in our city.”

Also at the Tuesday meeting, City Council approved legislation expressing support for the city’s plan to acquire new fire engines and ladder trucks for the Atlanta Fire Department.

The city plans to buy three tractor-drawn aerial fire truck apparatus and three new 1,500 gallons per minute (GPM) pumpers in fiscal year 2022, and two additional tractor-drawn aerial fire truck apparatus and three new 1,500 GPM pumpers in fiscal year 2023, for the use and benefit of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

