Food That Rocks will return to City Springs for its fifth year Sept. 23-25, expanding to three nights and a Saturday afternoon with food and drinks from local chefs and mixologists.

Each session at City Springs at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs will include tastes from restaurants, along with live music.

Morgan Billman, right, and Zach Selman, left, of Flower Child, one of the restaurants in City Springs, serve vegetarian food during the 2019 Food That Rocks tasting event.

“Food that Rocks was created to bring together community and entertainment for a cause. The challenge this year was reimaging the event to support the hospitality industry in a post-pandemic period,” said Dale DeSena, the event creator and founder of Taste of Atlanta.

Organizing sessions as smaller, intimate tasting events enabled organizers with Taste of Atlanta to bring back Food That Rocks safely, while expanding options for guests and restaurants, she said.

Food That Rocks will hold sessions Sept. 23-25, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sept. 25, from noon to 3 p.m..

Ticket sales begin July 28 and cost $90 per person per session. On the day of the event, tickets will cost $100 per person.

A portion of each ticket sold will cover the cost for a select number of COVID-19 frontline healthcare and public safety workers to attend free of charge as thanks for their efforts during the pandemic.

“Food is a powerful tool in creating strong cities. It brings people together, and a thriving hospitality industry contributes to the overall economic health of a community,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul.

For more information, visit www.FoodThatRocks.org.