Float winners for the 2021 Dunwoody 4th of July Parade:
Civic (neighborhoods, swim teams):
Redfield Swim & Tennis
Church:
1) Chapelhill Church
2) Dunwoody United Methodist
3) Santa
Sports Teams:
Sandy Springs Youth Sports SSYS
Local Business:
1) NFA Burger
2) Briggs Vision
3) Northside Hospital
Antique Cars:
1) Dr. Z’s Fleet
2) Ford V-8 Club
Most Patriotic:
VFW Veterans
Community Spirit:
1) Dunwoody Precision Lawn Chair
2) Dunwoody Preservation Trust
3) Santa
Military:
1) GrayBack Base US Submarine-Vets
2) Echo Hills Equestrian Color-Guard
Scouts:
1) Troop 477
2) Troop 764
3) Dunwoody Girl Scouts
Musical Groups:
Spirit of Atlanta Marching Band
Media:
Doug Turnbull and Sophia Choi – tied for first
Civic:
1) DeKalb Fire
2) Community Assistance League
3) Rotary Club of Dunwoody & Dunwoody Chamber (tied for 3rd)
Community Arts:
1) Spruill Center for Community Arts
2) Corn Cobb Clowns
3) Stage Door Players
National Entries:
1) Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
2) Miss Georgia & Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen
3) Captain America
Hall Of Fame Award:
Twilight Twirlers