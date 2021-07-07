Traffic reporter Doug Turnbull at the parade. (Cameren E. Rogers)

Float winners for the 2021 Dunwoody 4th of July Parade:

Civic (neighborhoods, swim teams):
Redfield Swim & Tennis

Church:
1) Chapelhill Church
2) Dunwoody United Methodist
3) Santa

Sports Teams:
Sandy Springs Youth Sports SSYS

Local Business:
1) NFA Burger
2) Briggs Vision
3) Northside Hospital

Antique Cars:
1) Dr. Z’s Fleet
2) Ford V-8 Club

Most Patriotic:
VFW Veterans

Community Spirit:
1) Dunwoody Precision Lawn Chair
2) Dunwoody Preservation Trust
3) Santa

Military:
1) GrayBack Base US Submarine-Vets
2) Echo Hills Equestrian Color-Guard

Scouts:
1) Troop 477
2) Troop 764
3) Dunwoody Girl Scouts

Musical Groups:
Spirit of Atlanta Marching Band

Media:
Doug Turnbull and Sophia Choi – tied for first

Civic:
1) DeKalb Fire
2) Community Assistance League
3) Rotary Club of Dunwoody & Dunwoody Chamber (tied for 3rd)

Community Arts:
1) Spruill Center for Community Arts
2) Corn Cobb Clowns
3) Stage Door Players

National Entries:
1) Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
2) Miss Georgia & Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen
3) Captain America

Hall Of Fame Award:
Twilight Twirlers

Dunwoody 4th of July Parade

Reporter Newspapers is a Presenting Sponsor of the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade.