Buckhead’s “Disco Kroger” shopping center is losing its landmark anchor tenant.

A renovation planned for the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center will demolish the grocery store and build another one.

“We do not expect Kroger to be a tenant in the future,” Paul Munana, a senior manager of investments with Regency Centers, said at a July 7 meeting of the Buckhead’s Development Review Committee. Regency Centers owns the shopping center.

Renderings of a planned renovation at the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center, now home to the “Disco Kroger.”

He said there will be another full-line grocer at the center, but he did not name which one. Construction could start in third-quarter 2022, Munana said.

The Kroger got its “disco” nickname for the famous Limelight dance club that once occupied the site in the 1980s.

Munana said Regency Centers planned to preserve a disco ball inside the grocery store, along a disco-themed mural painted on the side of the Binders art store.

The Kroger had opened in 1975, as one of the first 24-hour Kroger stores in the city, according to a Reporter Newspaper article from 2008. In that article, a Buckhead resident recalled the Limelight moving in next door in February 1980 with a glass floor and a shark tank. Patrons of the club trickled into Kroger until the wee hours, earning the store its nickname.