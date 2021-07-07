The Sandy Springs 12U Storm baseball team won the Dizzy Dean State Championship for its age group.

The Storm calls Morgan Falls Park its home, but won this championship playing at Burnt Hickory Park in Paulding County. They had to play four teams from Acworth, Murray County, Bowdon and Summerville before facing the Alpharetta Eagles for the championship game. The Storm beat the Eagles 12-4 to take home the top trophy.

The 12U Storm team that won the state championship includes: front row, from left, Zanden Cohen, Evan Eisenstat, Carson Albert, Spencer Leftoff, Samuel Mattison, Ethan Lipman, Caleb Holloman and Jordan Clayman. Back row: coach Henry Vagnone, David Bowman, Jack Rowlette, Kyle Grayson, Graham Swerdlin and head coach Michael Cohen. (Keri Albert)

The 12U Storm had won two other tournaments this year but winning the state championship was extra special for these boys, said Keri Albert, whose son, Carson, is a team member.

The baseball season ran from late May through June. Most of the team members were 12-year-olds, but with a cutoff date of May 1 on birthdays, a few players on the all-volunteer team had turned 13 by the time of the championship game.

“It was a great way to end the season as well as end their careers at Morgan Falls. After 12U ball, these boys ‘age out’ of the park and need to find a travel team organization to continue playing,” Albert said.