The Young Leadership Program of the Associated General Contractors of Georgia raised $125,000 that was donated to the Community Assistance Center (CAC) to build out its new branch office in south Sandy Springs.

More than 360 golfers took part in the 22nd annual golf classic held at the Flat Creek Country Club and Braelinn Golf Club in Peachtree City, which raised a record amount to help the CAC.

Mike Dunham, left, AGC Georgia CEO, and Pam Jones, right, the CAC’s development director, stopped to chat at the golf tournament. (AGC-Georgia)

“The Center connects volunteers interested in helping community members in need. By building out the facility, this wonderful organization will be able to assist many more individuals and families in the future,” Machell Harper, AGC-GA’s director of Member Services, said.

The Young Leadership Program continues to seek contributions and donations for the CAC’s construction project on Northwood Drive in Sandy Springs, which is estimated to cost around $400,000. To donate, visit bit.ly/3dSQhYX. Funds are being placed into a designated account inside the AGC of Georgia Foundation Inc. for the project.

When the building that housed CAC’s south Sandy Springs branch was sold, the nonprofit organization took part in discussions with the developer, the city and other nonprofits. Now, a new development at the site will have room for CAC’s branch, storage rental and a park for local residents, the CAC said on its website.

The CAC branch will use 3,500 square feet of space for a food processing area, client choice market, waiting room and four interview rooms for CAC staff to screen clients. In addition to funds for lease payments, the CAC needs donations for food pantry equipment and fixtures, and furniture for client intake rooms and office operations, the website said.

CAC helps residents of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody with hunger and homelessness by providing assistance for basic needs such as utilities, food and clothing.

AGC Georgia is a statewide professional trade association representing the commercial construction industry in Georgia.