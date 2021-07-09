In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page.
Filed in the “wow, that’s weird” category, an African wildcat that was apparently someone’s housepet got loose and was later caught in Brookhaven.
Reporter Sammie Purcell did a thorough piece about allegations brought against a Dunwoody substance abuse facility.
We also learned that the “Disco Kroger” will bow out, as it’s not part of planned renovation at a Buckhead shopping center.
And, Reporter Newspapers publisher Keith Pepper and I were featured on the “What’s Up Dunwoody” podcast. Listen to it here.
TOP STORY
Dunwoody native heads to the Olympics
A local swimmer is taking on his next challenge – the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Brooks Curry, a 20-year-old Dunwoody native, has qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in the men’s 100-meter freestyle. Unfortunately, his family won’t get to watch in person, as this week Olympics organizers banned spectators amid rising COVID-19 cases in Japan. Read more.
REAL ESTATE
Music stops for ‘Disco Kroger’
Buckhead’s “Disco Kroger” shopping center is losing its landmark anchor tenant. A renovation planned for the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center will demolish the grocery store and build another one. Read more.
BUCKHEAD
Marked for removal by luxury home plan, a tree gets a rescue display
A large tree marked for removal by a controversial Buckhead development was decorated over the Independence Day weekend with a protest display calling for it to be saved. Read more.
Here are other top stories from the week:
Legal challenge to Democratic victory heads to Georgia Supreme Court
Dunwoody hospital alleges local drug treatment center is not adhering to license
Scenes from the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade
Tasting event Food That Rocks returns in September
Homebuilder proposes another Garden Hills project
Novelis relocating HQ to Phipps Plaza project
Group raises $125K for new Community Assistance Center facility