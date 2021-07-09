In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page.

Editor’s Note

It was a short work week, but we stayed busy.

Filed in the “wow, that’s weird” category, an African wildcat that was apparently someone’s housepet got loose and was later caught in Brookhaven.

Reporter Sammie Purcell did a thorough piece about allegations brought against a Dunwoody substance abuse facility.

We also learned that the “Disco Kroger” will bow out, as it’s not part of planned renovation at a Buckhead shopping center.

And, Reporter Newspapers publisher Keith Pepper and I were featured on the “What’s Up Dunwoody” podcast. Listen to it here.

Brooks Curry will represent Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Picture by Jack Spitser, courtesy of Amy Curry.

TOP STORY

Dunwoody native heads to the Olympics

A local swimmer is taking on his next challenge – the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Brooks Curry, a 20-year-old Dunwoody native, has qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in the men’s 100-meter freestyle. Unfortunately, his family won’t get to watch in person, as this week Olympics organizers banned spectators amid rising COVID-19 cases in Japan. Read more.

Renderings of a planned renovation at the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center, now home to the “Disco Kroger.”

REAL ESTATE

Music stops for ‘Disco Kroger’

Buckhead’s “Disco Kroger” shopping center is losing its landmark anchor tenant. A renovation planned for the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center will demolish the grocery store and build another one. Read more.

The display at the large tree at the Delmont Drive townhomes over the Independence Day weekend. (Special/Nellyn Van Os)

BUCKHEAD

Marked for removal by luxury home plan, a tree gets a rescue display

A large tree marked for removal by a controversial Buckhead development was decorated over the Independence Day weekend with a protest display calling for it to be saved. Read more.

Here are other top stories from the week:

Legal challenge to Democratic victory heads to Georgia Supreme Court

Dunwoody hospital alleges local drug treatment center is not adhering to license

Scenes from the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade

Tasting event Food That Rocks returns in September

Homebuilder proposes another Garden Hills project

Novelis relocating HQ to Phipps Plaza project

Group raises $125K for new Community Assistance Center facility