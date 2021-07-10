Burra Burra, McCaysville Cafe International, Helen The Chophouse of La Prade’s, Clarkesville Head for the Hills is sponsored by Coldwell Banker High Country Marina Station, Hiawassee The Oaks, Hiawassee Toccoa Riverside Restaurant, Blue Ridge Troll Tavern, Helen

Having lunch or dinner by the water always adds extra ambience, so we rounded up 10 restaurants in the North Georgia mountains located on lakes and rivers to make your meal more memorable.



Toccoa Riverside Restaurant

8055 Aska Road, Blue Ridge

toccoariverrestaurant.com

Located inside a rustic cabin overlooking the river, the menu features seafood, steaks, and other American fare.



The Chophouse of La Prade’s

25 Shoreline Trail, Clarkesville

murphyschophouse.com/laprades

A fixture at the Lake Burton marina since 1925, the original restaurant burned in 2005, but the replacement is just as elegant and offers fresh seafood, steaks, wine, and cocktails.

Milton Park

25 Shoreline Trail, Clarkesville

miltonparkrestaurant.com

Also located at the marina on Lake Burton, Milton Park serves up pizza and salads and has its own popular wine club.

Riverside Tavern

10 Turner’s Corner Road, Cleveland

riversidetavernturnerscorner.com

Barbecue, steaks, burgers, chicken, fish, and tacos are on the eclectic menu at this restaurant located on the Chestatee River in a historic building dating back to 1928.

Café International

8546 S. Main St., Helen

cafeinternationalhelen.com

With its Alpine stylings and huge deck perched over the Chattahoochee River, the restaurant lives up to its name offering a menu of American, French, Italian, and German cuisine.

The Troll Tavern

8590 N. Main St., Helen

trolltavern.com

You don’t have to pay a toll to the troll to enjoy this riverfront pub in downtown Helen. Tucked under a bridge next to the Chattahoochee, the menu includes German fare, pub grub, and craft and imported beers.

The Oaks Lakeside Kitchen

3499 E. Highway 76, Hiawassee

theridgesresort.com

Located on the grounds of the The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge, the restaurant is currently serving breakfast only, but supper is coming soon.

Marina Station at Lake Chatuge

3399 E. Highway 76, Hiawassee

theridgesrestort.com

Also located at The Ridges Resort, Marina Station has barbecue, Brunswick stew, burgers, sandwiches and a view of Lake Chatuge to wash it down.

Burra Burra on the River

100 Blue Ridge Dr., McCaysville

burraburraontheriver.com

The Toccoa River and a lovely old trestle bridge provide a great backdrop with burgers, wings, pasta, street tacos, and more on the menu.

Ping’s Grill

201 Black Mountain Road, Toccoa

Located at Links at Lake Toccoa, a 9-hole municipal golf course, enjoy burgers, wings, salads and sandwiches after a day hitting that hole in one or sailing.

