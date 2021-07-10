Having lunch or dinner by the water always adds extra ambience, so we rounded up 10 restaurants in the North Georgia mountains located on lakes and rivers to make your meal more memorable.
Toccoa Riverside Restaurant
8055 Aska Road, Blue Ridge
toccoariverrestaurant.com
Located inside a rustic cabin overlooking the river, the menu features seafood, steaks, and other American fare.
The Chophouse of La Prade’s
25 Shoreline Trail, Clarkesville
murphyschophouse.com/laprades
A fixture at the Lake Burton marina since 1925, the original restaurant burned in 2005, but the replacement is just as elegant and offers fresh seafood, steaks, wine, and cocktails.
Milton Park
25 Shoreline Trail, Clarkesville
miltonparkrestaurant.com
Also located at the marina on Lake Burton, Milton Park serves up pizza and salads and has its own popular wine club.
Riverside Tavern
10 Turner’s Corner Road, Cleveland
riversidetavernturnerscorner.com
Barbecue, steaks, burgers, chicken, fish, and tacos are on the eclectic menu at this restaurant located on the Chestatee River in a historic building dating back to 1928.
Café International
8546 S. Main St., Helen
cafeinternationalhelen.com
With its Alpine stylings and huge deck perched over the Chattahoochee River, the restaurant lives up to its name offering a menu of American, French, Italian, and German cuisine.
The Troll Tavern
8590 N. Main St., Helen
trolltavern.com
You don’t have to pay a toll to the troll to enjoy this riverfront pub in downtown Helen. Tucked under a bridge next to the Chattahoochee, the menu includes German fare, pub grub, and craft and imported beers.
The Oaks Lakeside Kitchen
3499 E. Highway 76, Hiawassee
theridgesresort.com
Located on the grounds of the The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge, the restaurant is currently serving breakfast only, but supper is coming soon.
Marina Station at Lake Chatuge
3399 E. Highway 76, Hiawassee
theridgesrestort.com
Also located at The Ridges Resort, Marina Station has barbecue, Brunswick stew, burgers, sandwiches and a view of Lake Chatuge to wash it down.
Burra Burra on the River
100 Blue Ridge Dr., McCaysville
burraburraontheriver.com
The Toccoa River and a lovely old trestle bridge provide a great backdrop with burgers, wings, pasta, street tacos, and more on the menu.
Ping’s Grill
201 Black Mountain Road, Toccoa
Located at Links at Lake Toccoa, a 9-hole municipal golf course, enjoy burgers, wings, salads and sandwiches after a day hitting that hole in one or sailing.