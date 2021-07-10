Dunwoody residents will soon have a chance to be the next Dunwoody Idol.

The annual singing competition will hold auditions at the Donald-Bannister Farm on July 18 from 2-4 p.m. The farm is located at 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

The competition is hosted by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, an organization dedicated to saving and sharing the city’s history. According to an email from the city, 10 finalists will be selected to compete in the singing contest, which will take place on Aug. 21 at the Lemonade Days Festival. The annual festival is usually held in April, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winner of the competition will be able to record one track in a studio, sing in a featured show, and receive a spot on the 2022 Lemonade Days festival stage. All contestants will receive a T-shirt with their $5 audition fee.

Those who wish to audition must pre-register. Anyone interested can email hopefollmer@gmail.com.