Atlanta Police say on Sunday they responded to a person shot at 1221 Cross Creek Parkway.

Officers arrived around 4:30 p.m. on July 11 and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was not alert, conscious or breathing. Grady EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, and homicide detectives began to investigate.

An Atlanta Police Department spokesman Monday morning said the incident appears to have occurred at a residence.

APD said the investigation is ongoing.