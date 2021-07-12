Atlanta Police say an Uber driver was the victim of a carjacking in Buckhead.

Around 12:30 a.m. on July 12, officers responded to a carjacking at 3836 Northside Dr. NW. The victim told police he was driving for Uber and was trying to pick up a customer at the location.

“When he arrived, a male in the driveway stated he did not order an Uber. As the victim attempted to back out of the driveway, he was confronted by two male suspects, one with a handgun. The suspects demanded the victim to exit the vehicle,” according to a report from the Atlanta Police Department.

The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, described as a silver 2018 Nissan sedan with Florida license plate QTKV50. The victim was not injured, according to police.

Amy Wenk

Amy Wenk is Editor of Reporter Newspapers. She can be reached at editor@reporternewspapers.net