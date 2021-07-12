Atlanta Police say an Uber driver was the victim of a carjacking in Buckhead.

Around 12:30 a.m. on July 12, officers responded to a carjacking at 3836 Northside Dr. NW. The victim told police he was driving for Uber and was trying to pick up a customer at the location.

“When he arrived, a male in the driveway stated he did not order an Uber. As the victim attempted to back out of the driveway, he was confronted by two male suspects, one with a handgun. The suspects demanded the victim to exit the vehicle,” according to a report from the Atlanta Police Department.

The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, described as a Chevrolet Malibu rental car. The victim was not injured, according to police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver 2018 Nissan sedan with Florida license plate QTKV50.

Update: This story was updated with descriptions of the victim’s and suspect’s vehicles.