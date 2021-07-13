July 12 will be known as Pam Tallmadge Day across the city of Dunwoody.

During a July 12 Dunwoody City Council meeting, the council issued a proclamation recognizing the District 1 council member, who was first elected to the council in 2015.

Tallmadge announced in June that she would resign effective July 15, so this council meeting was her last. Throughout her career in Dunwoody, Tallmadge has led on such initiatives as Light-Up Dunwoody – the holiday lighting of Dunwoody Village – and the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade.

Dunwoody City Councilmember Pam Tallmadge.

Council members took a moment during the meeting to thank Tallmadge for her work on the council.

“You are going to be one hard act to follow in everything you’ve done here,” Councilmember Jim Riticher said. “Good luck to everybody trying to measure up to what you have done for us.”

Many council members pointed out Tallmadge’s work behind the scenes. Councilmember Stacey Harris thanked Tallmadge for being a role model, and said she will miss Tallmadge’s positive energy in everything.

“If you’ve ever gotten an email or text from [Tallmadge], it generally includes a lot of capitals and a lot of exclamation marks,” she said. “ Your personality is in all of your communication, and I so value that.”

Mayor Lynn Deutsch thanked Tallmadge for her friendship and her service to the city.

“You’ll be missed for so many reasons, but I’m excited for you, and so incredibly grateful that you chose to share your time and talents with our community,” she said.