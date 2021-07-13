Movies by Moonlight returns to the Green at City Springs on Aug. 6 with a showing of “Black Panther” after Leadership Sandy Springs’ plans for last year were canceled due to the pandemic.

The free Friday night movies will be shown on a 30-foot inflatable screen positioned near the City Springs stage at 1 Galambos Way. Food trucks will begin sales at 6 p.m., and Leadership Sandy Springs (LSS) will sell movie snacks starting at 6:30 p.m. The movies begin at dusk.

Movies by Moonlight returns to City Springs with three free movies after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to be back this year; the movies are great and we have some special, fun events planned before each movie begins,” said Movies by Moonlight co-chairs Bethany Diamond and Janon Redmond, LSS 2020 classmates and board members.

In addition to “Black Panther” on Aug. 6, “Shrek” will be shown on Aug. 13, and “Raya and the Last Dragon” on Aug. 20.

Sandy Springs residents attending the movies can bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movies and towels so their children can enjoy the splash pad.

Three community nonprofit organizations will participate in Movies by Moonlight. LSS asks moviegoers to support the nonprofits by dropping off requested items at their tables.

The Sandy Springs Education Force on Aug. 6 will collect items for their teacher supply closets that help students in need.

A week later on Aug. 13, Solidarity Sandy Springs asks for food items from its needs list at its food pantry’s new location at 5920 Roswell Rd, Suite C-212.

The Community Assistance Center asks for gently worn children’s clothes, shoes and nonperishable food pantry items at the Aug. 20 movie.

Parking is available at the City Springs garage, in surface street parking around City Springs, and at the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Activity Center.