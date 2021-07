A body was discovered Tuesday afternoon in Peachtree Creek.

The red marker shows the approximate location where the body was found Tuesday afternoon. (Google Maps)

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to a call at 2300 Peachtree Road in Buckhead around 4:48 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers were advised that a human body had been located in a nearby creek … Neither the sex nor race of the person located could be identified,” said APD.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office and homicide investigators were called to the scene. No other information was provided by APD at this time.