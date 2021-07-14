Dunwoody will invest in a marketing campaign to promote restaurants and shops as more people start to return to the office.

During a July 12 meeting, the Dunwoody City Council approved $18,000 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) II funding to go towards a “Return to the Office” marketing campaign. The funding will come out of the “city supplies and services” portion of CARES II.

According to a memo, the campaign will begin during the month of September as more companies in the Perimeter area begin to open back up for employees. The point of the campaign is to market small businesses in the area to employees as they return to their offices in an attempt to drum up business.

The campaign will include “catchy phrases” welcoming workers back to the office, encouraging them to eat and shop at local businesses in their areas. According to the memo, these phrases will be plastered on pole banners and signs in office buildings and shopping areas.

While the campaign is called “Return to the Office” in the city’s memo, city spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher said the best way to refer to the campaign would be “Welcome Back Perimeter.” She said the city is in the process of creating designs for signs and contacting property owners to approve sign placements in lobbies.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch said the campaign was her idea, and thanked city staff for their work.

“We want to remind [employees] of all their favorite places to eat, shop, and get them into the businesses at Perimeter … and in the village, everywhere across Dunwoody that have been particularly hard hit,” she said.