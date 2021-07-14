Atlanta Police say a man was shot Wednesday during a “physical altercation” that began off Lenox Road in Buckhead.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call at 3178 Peachtree Road in the Buckhead Village. They found man with a gunshot wound who was alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital.

According to preliminary information, police say the victim was shot by a male suspect during a physical altercation. The incident began in the parking lot of 2770 Lenox Road, the location of the Lenox Village shopping center.

The Atlanta Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.