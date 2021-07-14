Atlanta Police say a man was shot Wednesday during a “physical altercation” that began off Lenox Road in Buckhead.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call at 3178 Peachtree Road in the Buckhead Village. They found man with a gunshot wound who was alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital.

According to preliminary information, police say the victim was shot by a male suspect during a physical altercation. The incident began in the parking lot of 2770 Lenox Road, the location of the Lenox Village shopping center.

The Atlanta Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

Amy Wenk

Amy Wenk is Editor of Reporter Newspapers. She can be reached at editor@reporternewspapers.net