Two St. Pius X Catholic High School graduates from the class of 2014 are packing their bags and heading to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

Gunnar Bentz and Daniel Haugh both made Team USA in June, according to a press release. Bentz qualified for the swim team by placing second in the 200-meter butterfly at the Olympic trials, and Haugh qualified for the track team by placing second in the hammer throw.

St. Pius X senior portraits of Gunnar Bentz (left) and Daniel Haugh (right).

This is Bentz’s second Olympics. In 2016, he earned a gold medal at the Rio Olympic Games as a member of the 4×200-meter freestyle relay team. Haugh will be competing for Team USA for the first time.

While at St. Pius X, Bentz was a two-time All American and set state records in the 200-meter individual medley and the 100-meter butterfly, both of which he still holds, according to the press release. During his high school career, Haugh won the individual state championship in the hammer throw, weight throw and discus. In 2013, he helped the St. Pius X team win the overall AAA state championship.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will begin July 23.