Stage Door Theater has received a $10,000 grant to help them expand education and programming, according to a press release.

The Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development that provides services and funding for Georgia’s art community, awarded the grant to the Dunwoody theater company. The GCA gave out more than $2 million in funding to 218 art organizations in the state.

“As we emerge from this past year’s quarantine, the arts sector is vital to restarting the economy by attracting tourists, assisting with classroom learning, and igniting events to bring communities back together,” said GCA Executive Director Tina Lilly in the press release.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Stage Door closed its doors for about 16 months. Upon opening, the company is now planning to make its educational programming year-round for both children and adults. The funding will also go towards putting on outdoor events in Brook Run Park.