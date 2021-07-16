Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that the Anti-Violence Advisory Council she created has delivered its recommendations for immediate and long-term actions to address the current violent crime wave happening across Atlanta.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at the July 16 press conference.

The recommendations include creating a Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction; expanding APD’s repeat offender unit; increasing resources to APD’s license and permit team to handle nuisance properties; hiring 250 officers in fiscal year 2022; increasing the number of surveillance cameras and license plate readers; and adding 10,000 new street lights.

The investment to implement the council’s recommendation is $70 million, $50 million of which would come from public funding and $20 million from philanthropic and nonprofit contributions, Bottoms said during a June 16 news conference.

Bottoms described the uptick in crime in Atlanta and across the nation as a “public epidemic.” The mayor listed some of the “sobering” statistics mentioned in the council’s report, including that in 46 percent of homicide cases the perpetrator knows the victim. Ninety percent of homicides in the city are caused by guns. The mayor said APD had seized 939 guns since the beginning of 2021.

Read the full story on Atlanta Intown. You can view the Anti-Violence Advisory Council’s report online here.