Eileen Lee

Eileen Lee is a co-founder of The Lola, a membership-based womxn’s club, community, and workspace located in the Southern Dairies across from Ponce City Market. One of the coolest parts of her job is to find ways the community can support Lola members who are business owners, freelancers, or reinventing their careers. She also likes to get her family of four (plus her sheepadoodle, Stabler, who’s named after the Law & Order SVU detective) involved.

Here are Eileen’s Top 5 women-owned businesses to support with your kids, all just happen to also be run by Lola Members.

1. Cherished Tea: Nutritious and delicious—Elodie, my 3-year-old daughter, and I enjoy a cold cup of herbal tea together just about every day. I’m amazed she enjoys it and loves that it’s sweetened with monk fruit. Vanya Francis, founder of the tea and Cherished Life + Wellness, is a doula, health coach, and yoga instructor so she knows the best ingredients for a hydrating and healthy beverage.

2. HERMARKET: Jazlin Pitts and Kia Perry curate the retail experiences, and partner with women-owned brands centering women of color and the women who love them. Their latest experience is HERMARKET ROW at Buckhead Village, and it’s outdoors so it’s a great activity on a weekend with kids, and to support local brands and women.

3. Jambo Books: Diversify your kid’s library with a book subscription from Jambo for kids 0-13. Mijha Godfrey has been on a mission to have more stories for all of us and I’ve gifted this to just about everyone I know with a kid. I’ve been working on adding in more Asian and diverse authors in Elodie’s library and they have a great AAPI Heritage Month bundle.

4. Romp + Tumble: Curated hand-me-downs delivered to your door. Tara Ghei created a way to rent and exchange clothes as your baby grows and wants to support busy families and create sustainable change #circularity. We’ve got a 4-month-old too and have sampled some of their cozy outfits and can’t wait to try more bundles for our bundle.

5. Save Face: Ok, I haven’t taken my 3-year-old for a facial yet, but I’m 38 and feel like I’m just starting to learn about my ideal skin regimen. Karen Oettl, the founder, also helped me with natural products that would help fight hormonal acne during my recent pregnancy.