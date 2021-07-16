In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page.

Editor’s Note

We hope everyone is staying safe and healthy, especially as COVID-19 cases rise again. The pandemic continues to take a toll on local businesses. We talked this week with restaurateurs who are grappling with worker shortages.



Unfortunately, crime remains a big concern, with grim reports in recent days including a body found in Peachtree Creek.



We tuned in today to hear Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ recommendations to combat the violence (a recap is here). And next week, public safety will likely be a top topic at an Atlanta mayoral forum, the first event that will include former Mayor Kasim Reed.



On a lighter note, the Tokyo Olympics kick off July 23. Be on the look out for local competitors, including two St. Pius grads and a Dunwoody native. Have a restful weekend!

Hiring signs at a Cook Out restaurant. (Collin Kelley)

TOP STORY

Restaurants grapple with worker shortage

If you’ve been to a restaurant or fast food joint lately, you’ve likely noticed “We’re Hiring” signs. That’s because local eateries are struggling to find employees to fill positions after the pandemic shutdown. Read more.

Photos of the new playground at Murphey Candler Park from the city of Brookhaven’s website.

BROOKHAVEN

Parents worry new playground not safe for youngsters

Murphey Candler Park parents express concerns that a new playground doesn’t have enough equipment suitable for younger children. Read more.

The new preferred route for the Atlanta BeltLine’s Northeast Trail through southern Buckhead. (Atlanta BeltLine Inc.)

BUCKHEAD

BeltLine’s Northeast Trail gets new Buckhead route

Railroad company Norfolk Southern’s objections have killed the Atlanta BeltLine Northeast Trail’s proposed route into southern Buckhead. An alternative route is now under review. Read more.

