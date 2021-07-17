Lucy’s Market is adding 1,000 square feet at Andrews Square. (Photos courtesy of Lucy’s Market) Kim Wilson, founder of Lucy’s Market. A gift basket from Lucy’s Market. The wine selection. Fresh produce at the market.

Lucy’s Market is expanding at Buckhead’s Andrews Square. The upscale farmers market and gift shop will add 1,000 square feet. The project will include a new customer entrance, as well as more space for products. That includes additional home décor items, more gourmet food and wine, and a new gift basket display.

Kim Wilson started Lucy’s Market in 2009, taking over an abandoned gas station on Roswell Road in Buckhead, where she sold fresh produce on the street corner. In 2017, she relocated to Andrews Square, evolving the farmers market to include gourmet foods, gifts, décor, flowers and wine. Lucy’s Market is named for her grandmother and daughter.

“I want to ensure we continue to be that destination so that customers can shop all their market needs at Lucy’s,” Wilson said in an announcement. “The growth of our space will allow us to expand our offerings while creating an even more beautiful space for our customers to shop and browse.”

A new location of Red Phone Booth, a 1920s-themed speakeasy, is under construction in Buckhead. The concept is from Stephen de Haan, a familiar name as in the early 2000s he ran the Andrews Entertainment District, a former nightlife destination in Buckhead’s West Village (it was housed at the project now known as Andrews Square).

When retail real estate owner and developer EDENS bought and redeveloped Andrews Square, de Haan shifted to downtown Atlanta, opening Red Phone Booth and a pizzeria in 2016. Red Phone Booth has since expanded to Nashville.

Red Phone Booth is under construction in Buckhead. (Special/Red Phone Booth)

Now, de Haan is bringing it to Buckhead, taking 11,000 square feet at 3242 Peachtree Road in the Buckhead Place shopping center.

A trademark of the concept, of course, is its antique London red phone booth, where guests enter the speakeasy by obtaining a secret phone number. The Buckhead venue will feature reclaimed brick and wood from a turn-of-the-century textile mill in North Carolina, according to a Facebook post. It will also have air purification systems that will “scrub the air approximately every 3 minutes,” along with private event space and pool and poker tables, according to an announcement.

“We are excited to return to Buckhead where I started my hospitality career in Atlanta over two decades ago,” said de Haan. “Additionally, guests will be always amazed at the great lengths that we have taken for air quality and purification so they can enjoy our award-winning craft cocktails and cigar experience.”

Buckhead Butcher Shop is relocating and expanding to 3198 Cains Hill Place in Buckhead’s West Village. It will take over the former Harrison Design studio, occupying over 9,000 square feet with a demonstration kitchen and tasting room. The buildout could cost $1.1 million, according to a permit filed in Atlanta. Owner Connor Boney at a July meeting of NPU-B said he expects to open in November or December.

Santorini Taverna has closed in Sandy Springs. (Amy Wenk)

The Sandy Springs location of Greek restaurant Santorini Taverna has closed. On a recent visit to the Gateway project on Roswell Road, the restaurant had eviction notices on its windows, along with a “For Lease” sign. An email requesting additional information bounced back.

Le Macaron French Pastries is opening a new location at Phipps Plaza mall in Buckhead, according to a permit filed in Atlanta. It will occupy just under 1,700 square feet, taking over the former Revelator Coffee space. Le Macaron, a Sarasota, Fla.-based franchise, currently has two Alpharetta locations at North Point Mall and Avalon.

Lamb Shack is a new to-go business from Chef Pano Karatassos of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group. It operates from a ghost kitchen at the chef’s Greek restaurant Kyma. “Lamb Shack redefines Greek fast food by providing an upscale twist on build-your-own pitas by using fresh, healthy, high-quality ingredients,” according to its website.