Brookhaven’s first ever Restaurant Week will take place Aug. 2-8.

More than 15 local restaurants are signed up to participate in the week-long event, according to a press release. Participating restaurants will offer three-course dinner menus ranging from $20-$55. Some restaurants will also offer three-course lunches for $15-$30. Drinks, tax and gratuity are not included.

Explore Brookhaven, the city’s marketing and tourism organization, is helping to put on the event.

“We are excited for the inaugural Brookhaven Restaurant Week,” said Renee Areng, executive director of Explore Brookhaven. “This is a great opportunity for visitors, as well as residents, to get out and support our fabulous, locally-owned restaurants as they continue on the road to recovery.”

Restaurants participating in the foodie event include: and Arnette’s Chop Shop, Dixie Q, Haven Restaurant and Bar, HobNob Neighborhood Tavern, Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub, Lucky’s Burger & Brew, Marlow’s Tavern, Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, Petite Violette, Pour. Kitchen + Bar, Pure Taqueria, Red Pepper Taqueria, Secreto Southern Kitchen, There, a Bar & Eatery, Urban Wok, and Valenza.

Interested diners can view restaurants, menus and pricing at Explore Brookhaven’s website.