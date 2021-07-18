Sandy Springs will be the scene for a Back-to-School Pep Rally and a Back to School Bash as parents and students prepare for the first day of classes in the Fulton County school system on Aug. 9.

North Springs High hosts Back-to-School Pep Rally July 31

North Springs High School in Sandy Springs will be one of two locations where Fulton County Schools (FCS) will host its fifth annual Back-to-School Pep Rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 31, the school district said. First Day Fulton at the school at 7447 Roswell Rd NE is the district’s initiative for early registration during the summer.

Students and parents get a chance to learn about school departments, support services and community programs. COVID-19 and other immunizations will be available on site.

Parents can register their students to avoid long lines or multiple visits to local schools in August to complete registrations. New students, students who have moved, homeless students, and those who are transitioning to the next school level should be registered prior to the first day of school.

Students transitioning to the next grade do not have to register for the event. They are welcome to come to the event for free supplies and to take advantage of the community resources.

Parents are asked to bring their child’s last report card or student identification to receive school supplies and be eligible for prize drawings. More information about enrollment is available online.

Several days after the event at North Springs High, Sandy Springs will host its Back to School Bash on the City Green at City Springs. (Sandy Springs)

Back to School Bash heads to City Green on Aug. 3

Just a few days after the FCS event, Sandy Springs will host its annual Back to School Bash in conjunction with its National Night Out initiative.

The Back to School Bash will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 on the City Green at City Springs at 1 Galambos Way.

The free event features carnival games, fire trucks, police cars, a giant inflatable obstacle course, balloon artist, bubble man and DJ Dad playing music. Refreshments will be served.

The Back to School Bash will be hosted by the Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks, Police and Fire Departments. Those who attend will get the chance to meet the police officers, K-9s and firefighters who serve the city.

The city is partnering with Solidarity Sandy Springs in collecting school supplies for the families the nonprofit organization serves. A drop box will be available at the City Green. A collection box already sits in the front lobby of the Sandy Springs Police Department headquarters at 7840 Roswell Road, Suite 301. School supplies can be dropped off there seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 3.

Solidarity Sandy Springs posted a list of school supplies that are needed online.