Brookhaven residents can now sign up to attend community dinners hosted by the city’s social justice commission to discuss racial equity.

The city started the Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission in September of 2020 following months of protests against racial inequity and police brutality in the city and the country. The commission is charged with recommending improvements to the city’s vision and mission statement, city hiring and retention practices, procurement and contracting, and policing.

As part of their work, commissioners have begun hosting “civic dinners,” or self-facilitated events focused on important issues. The commission’s dinners will center around racial inequity.

Four civic dinners will take place on Aug. 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Residents can choose from four restaurants – Arnette’s Chop Shop, Petit Violette, EATaliano Kitchen or Villa Christina. Attendees can expect about four to eight guests per dinner.



Brookhaven residents can register for the civic dinner of their choice here. Attendance and the cost of a meal will be covered, but registration is mandatory to attend.