Atlanta Police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting Sunday night in Piedmont Heights.

Around 8 p.m on July 18, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds at 2195 Monroe Drive, the location of a Chevron gas station. Both victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting occurred at 2195 Monroe Drive, the location of a Chevron gas station. (Google Maps)

A victim told police he was in a verbal altercation with one of the suspects when the suspect fired several shots, injuring both victims.

The Atlanta Police Department has identified the suspects as Derek Downes and Kendall Robinson.

Downes, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony. Robinson, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Both men are being held at Fulton County Jail, according to jail records.