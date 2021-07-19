Connect with your inner nature while supporting Mother Nature.

A yoga event is set for this Thursday to benefit the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy (CNPC).

‘Yoga in the Park’ with SweetWater Brewing Co. is set for July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. (Special/Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy)

The nonprofit group works to preserve the 48-mile section of the Chattahoochee River from Lake Lanier to the city of Atlanta, along with nearly 7,000 acres of parkland (including areas in Sandy Springs).

Yoga instructor and outdoor enthusiast Mary Veal will lead the 60-minute flow class on July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be held on the bank of the river at the Paces Mill Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

The cost is $15 for CNPC members and $20 for nonmembers. The price includes the class, a light snack and beverages from SweetWater Brewing Co.

