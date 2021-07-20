Former Dunwoody City Councilmember Terry Nall has announced a bid to return to the council.

Nall, who was elected to the council in 2011 and served for two terms, announced on July 20 that he will run for the District 1 post in this November’s election. The seat was formerly held by Councilmember Pam Tallmadge, who announced her resignation in June and previously endorsed Leadership Sandy Springs Program Director Catherine Lautenbacher to replace her.

“​​As an experienced, former City Council member and a financial services executive, it is time to bring back a CPA to Dunwoody City Council,” Nall said in the press release.

Nall ran for mayor in 2019, but lost to current Mayor Lynn Deutsch. He is an accountant and said part of his reason for running again was the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the city’s economy.

“Dunwoody has grown in popularity due to our prior investments in high-quality amenities and

always with fiscal responsibility,” he said in a press release. “The pandemic downturn impacted city finances, so we now need experienced leadership to build a sustainable path to protect our reputation as the best place to live, work, and play.”

Nall is also the president of the Dunwoody Police Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting the Dunwoody Police Department both financially and through community outreach. He is also an active member of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association Board and a scout leader.

Nall said his biggest priorities for the city are continuing the project of making Dunwoody Village a multi-use town center area, parks improvements, connectivity through trails and sidewalks, and public safety.