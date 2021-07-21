Sandy Springs has applied for a $9.3 million federal transportation grant, which if secured, would help fund about two miles of the PATH400 trail through the city.

The trail segment would run along Ga. 400, from Loridans Drive (at the city of Atlanta limits) to the Glenridge Connector.

Plans for the PATH400 trail included 1) a raised trail, 2) a soft running surface, 3) railing, 4) green infrastructure, 5) vegetative trail buffering, and 6) native xeriscaping. (Sandy Springs)

It would provide a critical link to establishing a regional trail network, as PATH400 is proposed to one day extend south to the Atlanta Beltline and north to planned trail segments from the GDOT and Perimeter CID. Currently, PATH 400 has open trails through Buckhead.

The city applied for the grant through the RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) program from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Surface transportation infrastructure projects that have a significant local or regional impact are eligible, said Caitlin Schankle, a transportation planner for the city.

Sandy Springs should find out if it’s received the grant by Nov. 22.

The city already has the $2.3 million in matching funds required from the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), Schankle said.

“We actually pursued the grant opportunity for 1.8 miles within Sandy Springs, because the city of Atlanta is covering their portion for construction up to the city border,” Shankle said.

Previous federal funding covered preliminary engineering, right-of-way, utilities and a portion of construction funds, she said. But that left the city with an $11.6 million funding gap, which the city plans to cover with the RAISE grant and the matching funds from the ARC.

PATH400 will be built primarily within the existing Georgia Department of Transportation right-of-way along Ga. 400. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, city spokesperson Dan Coffer said.