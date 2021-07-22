Atlanta Public Schools will require masks for students and staff in all schools and buildings when the school year starts Aug. 5.

That includes during all indoor activities, along with on school buses. But masks will be not required for outdoor activities and while eating in the cafeteria. Download the full rules below.

The schools district made the announcement Thursday morning, citing the fact that about 18% of eligible students and 58% of district employees are fully vaccinated, according to Fulton County health and APS survey data.

Other factors include the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta Variant and the fact that children under 12 don’t have the option to be vaccinated, said APS.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently recommended that all students and school staff wear masks regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Healthy and safe learning environments for our students is a top priority,” Lisa Herring, APS superintendent, said Thursday on Twitter.