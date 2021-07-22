Dunwoody has completed a sidewalk project along Tilly Mill Road.

The new 5-foot sidewalk is on the west side of Tilly Mill Road between North Peachtree Road and Womack Road, according to a press release. As part of the project, the road was also widened to accommodate a new 4-foot wide bicycle lane on both sides of the street. The city also replaced a short section of the sidewalk on the east side of Tilly Mill Road.

The $1.6 million project was funded by local sales tax revenue. Mayor Lynn Deutsch and members of the Dunwoody City Council gathered for a ribbon-cutting for the project on July 22.

Dunwoody City Council members at a July 22 ribbon-cutting for a new sidewalk on Tilly Mill Road.

“This project is the result of a great deal of public input,” Councilmember Joe Seconder said in the press release. “What we have here is a ‘complete street.’ Whether you’re in a car, on a bicycle or on foot, the design accommodates all modes of transportation.”