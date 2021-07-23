Kirk Mellish (left). MadLife Stage and Studios in Woodstock (right).

After 30+ years on Atlanta’s News/Talk radio station, 95.5 WSB, Kirk Mellish’s last day on the air is July 30. For three decades, Mellish has been Atlanta’s only full-time radio meteorologist, known for his “Mellish Meter,” and training listeners that “when the weather is hellish, depend on Mellish.”

The Chicago native, and North Cobb resident, will continue weather blogging for WSB and posting timely weather highlights on Twitter.

In honor of his retirement, we asked Mellish for his Top 5 Something, and he wanted to tell us about the live music scene in Atlanta’s northwest suburbs, which he says has exploded.

Here are Kirk Mellish’s Top 5 favorite North OTP places to see live local music.

5. SuBourbon Bar and Social Club, Kennesaw: This place has an offbeat decor and the clientele matches with something of a dive bar/biker bar vibe at times. The food choices are minimal with raw oyster bar and pizza, but free peanuts with shells thrown to the ground are a fun throw-back. The bar scene is strong for beer and cocktail selections.They get some great bands and DJs, all with a harder edge and dance party vibe.

4. Center Street Tavern, Acworth: This long-time staple of the area in an historic old Hardware store is a fun relaxed place with solid family food choices, a nice bar, an outdoor deck area and good bands and acoustic acts on the weekends, with brunch on Sundays.

3. Dixie Tavern, Marietta: Old school music and beer joint. Small cover charge some nights. Large stage and large space for customers.

2. TIE: Rootstock and Vine, and Pure Taqueria, Woodstock. When the music is good the rooftop views of the area and fine people watching make for a lovely evening. Rootstock has mostly small plates and specialty desserts but has upped its game lately. A low key place for wine and whiskey lovers to unwind. Pure has a younger crowd (except for the cougars) and louder-edged bands, but gets crowded quickly.

1. MadLife Stage and Studios, Woodstock. This music venue is also a working music studio. There are two stages, a larger professional arena style stage indoors with tables for having a meal while you watch. Tickets are required for MainStage acts which are often cover bands or acts drawn from Nashville. The free outdoor patio stage features talent from all around Georgia with music all day Tues.-Sun. with tables for dining. The food and the service are top notch.