Editor’s Note

Atlanta mayoral candidates met for another forum, perhaps producing one of the week’s most memorable quotes.

Speaking against an effort for Buckhead to “divorce” the city of Atlanta, candidate Felicia Moore said, “You know, with divorce comes alimony. It’s going to be a very expensive endeavor. As they say, it’s cheaper to keep her.”

In other news, kids are going back to school soon, and this week Atlanta Public Schools set its policy on masks. Like APS, DeKalb County will also require face coverings.

Other top stories included a controversial tax break in Brookhaven, a lawsuit settlement in Sandy Springs, and a deferred rezoning case in Dunwoody.

Have a great weekend!

TOP STORY

Controversial $15 million tax break for new development moves forward

The City of Brookhaven is proceeding with a $15 million tax abatement for a new, multi-use project. Called Manor Druid Hills, it will sit adjacent to the future Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta campus. Read more.

SANDY SPRINGS

Lawsuit over City Springs settled with construction company

Sandy Springs officials approved a $1.8 million settlement with Holder Construction over a lawsuit and countersuits dealing with construction of City Springs. Read more.

TOP 5 SOMETHING

Kirk Mellish of WSB Radio shares his top places for live music

After 30+ years on Atlanta’s News/Talk radio station, 95.5 WSB, Kirk Mellish’s last day on the air is July 30. For our new feature “Top 5 Something,” Mellish shares his favorite places to see live local music. Read More.

Here are other top stories from the week:

Vote deferred on Dunwoody Village rezoning

Brookhaven to launch first ‘Restaurant Week’

Sandy Springs seeks federal grant for PATH400 segment

Two suspects arrested in Piedmont Heights shooting

Former Dunwoody council member to run again

Latino community leader to run for Brookhaven City Council