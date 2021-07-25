Here is the Atlanta Senior Life weekly newsletter. You can sign-up to get this in your inbox every Sunday at 7 a.m. Visit our Newsletters page for more information.

The Atlanta Senior Life Newsletter is sponsored by ElectroBike

It’s Sunday!

July 25 — Happy Sunday from Atlanta Senior Life. This is our weekly newsletter. If you’re looking into a new, fun activity, we hope you’ll check out ElectroBike, our newsletter sponsor, with two locations in Atlanta.

Atlanta Senior Life’s August issue is out on racks at more than 260 locations across metro Atlanta, including prominent retailers like Whole Foods, Ace Hardware, Breadwinner, Alon’s, CVS, Goldberg’s and most local libraries. Here’s a full list of locations. Let us know if you’d like us to add a location to our list.

This week’s newsletter has four stories. We visited with retiring WSB Radio meteorologist Kirk Mellish and he told us where he likes to see live music OTP. Plus, tips on what to stream during these very hot summer days. And more!

Be sure to bookmark our site which we have relaunched under the Reporter Newspapers domain and follow us on Facebook, so you can stay up to date with our latest content.

If you’re enjoying our new newsletter, please tell a friend or two!

Have a great week!

1. Where Kirk Mellish of WSB likes to see music

After 30+ years on Atlanta’s News & Talk 95.5 WSB, Kirk Mellish’s last day on the air is next Friday, July 30.

For three decades, Mellish has been Atlanta’s only full-time radio meteorologist, known for his “Mellish Meter,” and for training listeners that “when the weather is hellish, depend on Mellish.”

The Chicago native and North Cobb resident will continue weather blogging for WSB and posting timely highlights on Twitter.



In honor of his retirement, our colleague at Rough Draft asked Mellish for his Top 5 Something, and he wanted to tell us about the live music scene in Atlanta’s northwest suburbs, which he says has exploded.



Here are Kirk Mellish’s Top 5 Favorite OTP Places to See Live Local Music:



5. SuBourbon Bar and Social Club, Kennesaw: This place has an off-beat decor and the clientele matches with a dive bar/biker bar vibe at times. The food choices are minimal with a raw oyster bar and pizza, but free peanuts (with shells thrown to the ground) are a fun throwback. The bar scene is strong for beer and cocktail selections.



4. Center Street Tavern, Acworth: This long-time staple of the area in an historic old hardware store is a fun and relaxed place with solid food choices, a nice bar, an outdoor deck area, and good bands and acoustic acts on the weekends. Brunch on Sundays.



3. Dixie Tavern, Marietta: Old school music and beer joint. Small cover charge some nights. Large stage and large space for customers.



2. (TIE) Rootstock and Vine, and Pure Taqueria, Woodstock: When the music is good, the rooftop views and fine people watching make for a lovely evening. Rootstock has mostly small plates and specialty desserts, but has upped its game lately. It’s a low-key place for wine and whiskey lovers to unwind. Pure has a younger crowd and louder bands, but gets crowded quickly.



1. MadLife Stage and Studios, Woodstock: This music venue is also a working music studio. There are two stages, including a larger, professional arena style stage indoors with dining tables while you watch. Tickets are required for the Main Stage which is often cover bands or acts drawn from Nashville. The free outdoor patio stage features talent from all around Georgia with music all-day Tues.-Sun.

Photo by Lina Kivaka on Pexels.com

2. Six lessons from jigsaw puzzles



Joe Earle’s latest column explores the lessons learned from jigsaw puzzles, a hobby he picked up during the pandemic.



“I had intended to stay busy in retirement doing Important Things I Couldn’t Do Before, but it turns out my timing was bad. As I wound down, COVID wound up. And because of the pandemic shutdown, I couldn’t leave the house for days or even weeks at a time. I had to find things to fill the time while sitting at home.

I turned to a little gardening and cooking, to watching TV (thank you, Netflix) and to other hobbies I had set aside back in the days when work and kids demanded more attention.

One of those pastimes turned out to be jigsaw puzzles. I rediscovered the joys of puzzles before the pandemic, but once shutdown started, the idea of piecing together little squiggly-edged pieces of cardboard into some kind of picture became really compelling.” Read his whole column at Atlanta Senior Life.

3. What to Stream

Our colleague Collin Kelley checked in on Slack with some streaming recommendations. And when we say recommendations, those are really Numbers 2 and 3 below. Number 1 is more of an order.

1. “Summer of Soul” is a stirring documentary about the nearly forgotten 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which featured a stellar lineup including Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Sly & The Family Stone, 5th Dimension, the Staple Singers, and Mahalia Jackson.

The footage sat in a basement for 50 years until The Roots’ Questlove got this doc together. Mavis Staples and Mahalia duetting on “Take My Hand Precious Lord” is a religious experience, and Nina singing a then brand-new “Young, Gifted, and Black” and “Are You Ready” is worth it alone.

Watch it on Hulu or get thee to a cinema. Preview it w/ Questlove and Terry Gross.

2. And then there’s… “Maude,” which is now streaming on Amazon Prime in partnership with IMDb TV, along with other Norman Lear classic sitcoms “All In the Family,” “Good Times,” “One Day at a Time,” “227,” and “Diff’rent Strokes.”

Later this year, “Sanford & Son” and “The Jeffersons” will also be available for your 1970s/’80s nostalgia binge.

3. If you’re a “Star Wars” fan and haven’t been watching “The Bad Batch” on Disney+, you’re missing out on some of the franchise’s best storytelling.

The animated series follows a group of rogue clone troopers and falls into the timeline between “The Clone Wars” and “A New Hope.” With appearances by favorite characters like bounty hunters Cad Bane and Fennec Shand, and a young Hera Syndulla, this is prime geek out time.

4. Gardening: Don’t blame the goldenrod



August in Atlanta is a good time to get caught up with your weeding, especially after the recent summer rains we’ve been experiencing.



And while it’s not the best time to add plants to your garden (since roots will be slow to get established with high soil temperatures and plants will require extra water), it’s an ideal time to add structures and hardscape, like edging for beds, walls, paths and fences.



Our newest Gardening column is through our partnership with Trees Atlanta and you can read the entire piece at our website.

Thank You!Local journalism like Atlanta Senior Life is 100% ad supported. Help us keep growing by telling your friends about us.

And don’t forget to keep up with Atlanta Senior Life‘s latest news and more by following us on Facebook.

What are you waiting for?